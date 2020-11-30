49ers will play next two home games at State Farm Stadium

USA Today Sports

The 49ers will play their next two home games at State Farm Stadium, the home of their NFC West rival Cardinals.

San Francisco announced the move on Monday after Santa Clara County enacted restrictions on contact sports and visitors to the county for the next three weeks.

“The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals which allows the 49ers to host their Weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona,” the 49ers said in a statement. “The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games.”

The 49ers do not yet have a practice facility finalized, noting in their statement that they’ll share those plans later.

San Francisco has one more home game scheduled in Week 17 against Seattle, which could be played at Levi’s Stadium if the county’s restrictions are indeed lifted after three weeks. If not, the Cardinals are on the road against the Rams to end the regular season, so State Farm Stadium would be available.