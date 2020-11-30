Adam Gase denies taking back offensive playcalling in testy press conference

Getty Images

Before Sunday’s game between the Jets and Dolphins, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported that Jets head coach Adam Gase would return to calling the team’s offensive plays after handing the duties over to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains a few weeks ago.

After the 20-3 loss to Miami was in the books, Gase was asked about whether he was calling the plays during an extended exchange with reporters at his press conference. Gase denied that he’d taken back the role and that the team did “the same thing the last four games.”

It was pointed out that Loggains “wasn’t doing anything” on the sideline and Gase said he was relaying Loggains’ calls while admitting that he does call some plays.

“He tells me,” Gase said. “It’s not hard. This is not hard. You go through it the drive before. ‘Hey, these are the three plays.’ I do the third downs.”

Gase was then asked what happens after those three plays as a reporter pointed out that Loggains was talking to another assistant on the bench while the Jets had the ball in the second half.

“When we got down, then I was trying to do some of the two minute stuff,” Gase said.

The Jets picked up 260 yards while falling to 0-11 on the season, so it’s not too surprising that no one would b rushing to take credit for pulling the strings of the league’s worst offense.