Adam Gase not considering a quarterback change

The Jets scored 55 points and lost by a combined nine points with Joe Flacco starting at quarterback in Weeks 9 and 11, but things were back to standard operating procedure in Week 12 with Sam Darnold in the lineup.

They managed three points in a 17-point loss to the Dolphins, which makes sense because they’ve only scored 97 points outside of those two Flacco starts and lost those nine games by an average of about 18 points. The differential between those performances led to a question about turning to Flacco at Jets head coach Adam Gase’s Monday press conference.

Darnold was 16-of-27 for 197 yards and two interceptions against Miami, but Gase didn’t entertain the notion.

“Sam is the starter and we need Sam to play as many snaps as possible,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Gase was also asked if the team’s thought about simplifying the offense for Darnold, but replied that they are “pretty simple right now” before adding that “most good offenses do more.” The Jets have quite a distance to go before anyone would begin to think of them as a good offense and there’s no chance of them reaching that destination in 2020 regardless of who is playing quarterback.