Allen Robinson hints at leaving Chicago on social media

Getty Images

The Bears’ best wide receiver, Allen Robinson, is slated to become a free agent in March. The Bears may have a tough time keeping him.

Robinson’s social media activity after the Bears’ ugly loss to the Packers on Monday night included liking several tweets in which people told him he should leave Chicago for teams that would better use his skills.

Robinson is in the final year of the three-year, $42 million contract he signed with the Bears in 2018. He’ll be one of the top free agent wide receivers available in 2021.

Robinson’s agent has urged the Bears to throw him the damn ball in the red zone.

The Bears may be only weeks away from a major house cleaning, and it’s unclear who will even be calling the shots in Chicago next year. But it seems fair to say he wants to go somewhere with a better quarterback situation than Chicago currently has.