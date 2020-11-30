Broncos self-reported video showing potential mask issue

Getty Images

Although plenty of blame is being directed to the Broncos and their quarterbacks regarding the events that resulted in the placement of all four Denver quarterbacks on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Broncos did one thing that technically falls into the “no good deed goes unpunished” category.

The NFL became aware of a mask issue among the team’s quarterbacks during an approved meeting because the Broncos made the league aware of it.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Broncos noticed in normal surveillance video of the quarterback meeting room that there was, for a limited period of time, an issue with the quarterbacks properly wearing their masks. (Despite reports that the quarterbacks were wearing no masks at all, Lock said on Twitter that the quarterbacks let their “masking slip for a limited amount of time.”)

The Broncos provided this information to the league on Friday, and the league responded (eventually) by informing them that, in light of quarterback Jeff Driskel‘s eventual positive, the other three quarterbacks (Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles) would be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Denver learned of the league’s decision not long before a Saturday walk-through practice, giving them precious little time to pivot to what was, with four quarterbacks out, Plan E.

It quickly became Plan L, and for good reason. Practice-squad receiver Kendall Hinton got the short straw, and it went as poorly as you’d expect.

The decision underscores the reality that the league won’t postpone games for competitive reasons tracing back to COVID-19. If they declined to do it for the Broncos when they had no quarterbacks left, they’ll decline to do it for any and all teams that don’t have an ongoing outbreak.