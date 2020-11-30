Broncos sign QB Kyle Shurmur, son of their offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The quarterback-needy Broncos are bringing in a familiar face at the position.

Kyle Shurmur, a quarterback who spent last year with the Chiefs but has been out of the NFL this year, is signing with the Broncos, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Shurmur is the son of Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

The Broncos currently have one quarterback, Jeff Driskel, on the COVID-19 reserve list because he tested positive, and all their other quarterbacks are being held out because of close contact with Driskel. The Broncos have indicated they expect starter Drew Lock to be cleared to return this week, but Shurmur gives them an insurance policy who has a little more experience at the position than Kendall Hinton, the practice squad receiver who tried to play quarterback for the Broncos on Sunday.