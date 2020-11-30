Broncos still not planning a quarantine quarterback

Getty Images

The Broncos put on one of the worst offensive performances in NFL history on Sunday after losing all their quarterbacks because of potential exposure to COVID-19. But despite learning the hard way how important it is not to let every quarterback get exposed, Denver doesn’t plan to keep a quarterback in quarantine going forward.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said today that he doesn’t see a need to isolate one quarterback to ensure that the Broncos don’t face the same situation in the future that they faced yesterday.

“If we follow the protocols, we’ll be fine,” he said, via Lindsay Jones of TheAthletic.com.

Some teams are keeping one quarterback apart from the others. The Bills, for instance, have backup quarterback Jake Fromm working with the fellow quarterbacks only virtually, and practicing only separately from the rest of the team with a couple of designated practice squad receivers. The Bills feel confident that if there’s an outbreak in their quarterback room, they will be far more ready to compete with Fromm at quarterback than the Broncos were with practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton.