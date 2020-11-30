Bruce Arians thinks Ronald Jones needs 20 touches a game

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has had a lot to say about quarterback Tom Brady recently, but he turned his attention to another player on the offense Monday.

Running back Ronald Jones has had 20 touches as the Bucs have lost to the Rams and Chiefs over the last two weeks. On Monday, Arians said he thinks Jones’ two-game total should be his weekly workload.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt. He needs to have 20 touches,” Arians said, via Carmen Vitali of the team’s website.

Jones had 103 yards on his 10 touches against the Chiefs, but Arians said that playing from behind and needing to throw the ball led to Jones playing a limited role this week. That leads to one obvious suggestion about how to get the ball into Jones’ hands.

Leonard Fournette played 33 snaps to Jones’ 21 on Sunday and most of Fournette’s playing time comes in passing situations. Fournette hasn’t done much with the role — 28 catches for 171 yards — but Jones had a 37-yard touchdown catch while Fournette produced 10 yards on three catches against the Chiefs.