Bucs remove T.J. Logan, Jaydon Mickens from COVID-19 list

The Buccaneers removed running back T.J. Logan and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

Logan remains on injured reserve, having undergone season-ending surgery in August to repair a patellar tendon injury. He went on the COVID-19 list on Nov. 20.

Mickens returns to the active roster. He went on the COVID-19 reserve list Nov. 14.

He played nine games this season, making seven catches for 58 yards while averaging 6.6 yards on 15 punt returns and 24.1 yards on 12 kickoff returns.

Tampa Bay also announced it placed practice squad defensive lineman Benning Potoa’e on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.