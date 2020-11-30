Cam Heyward: No complaints about postponed game, I needed time off

Getty Images

When the NFL initially postponed the Ravens-Steelers game now scheduled for Tuesday night, several members of the Steelers expressed their unhappiness about the NFL’s decision to move the game.

That feeling wasn’t universal, however. The team returned to work on Sunday after a couple of days off and defensive end Cam Heyward told reporters that he welcomed a chance to let his body rest at this point in the season.

“I needed it, so I’m not going to complain about it,” Heyward said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “We had some guys that had nicks and bruises that could use the rest. Whether it is taking care of your body, spending time with family, getting extra preparation, this is a week we can take advantage of it, so I thought we did that.”

The flip side of the extra time off this week will be a short turnaround before facing Washington in Week 13, but a win on Tuesday should make that a bit easier to bear.