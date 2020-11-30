Cam Newton: I’m not going to apologize for winning

Posted by Josh Alper on November 30, 2020, 10:08 AM EST
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said on Sunday that the team’s offense made the plays it needed to make to get a 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

That comment came in response to a question about whether there was any thought about making a quarterback change. Cam Newton was 9-of-18 for 84 yards and two interceptions and he was spotted saying “I’m sorry, man” to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels after Nick Foles‘ game-winning field goal.

During a Monday morning appearance on WEEI, Newton was asked about that and called it “a culmination of everything.” Newton said he “just knew I jeopardized the team in a way” because of the way he played while adding that apologies for his play in wins won’t be a frequent occurrence.

“I’ll be the first person to say I didn’t play my best game yesterday,” Newton said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “But let’s be totally clear: I don’t play this game for statistic benefits . . . individual accolades. I play this game to win. I’m not going to apologize for winning.”

Winning ugly and winning pretty count for the same in the standings, but the Patriots will still be hoping for a better outing from their quarterback against the Chargers in Week 13.

15 responses to “Cam Newton: I’m not going to apologize for winning

  1. No you should apologize for almost giving the game away. If not for Damien Harris and James White I’m not sure the Pats win that game.

  2. Don’t apologize for winning. I agree. Play like that won’t secure many wins against better than average teams. So there is that to consider

  3. It wasn’t bad, a handful of the incompletions were throwaways. Is Newton the future? Hey, at least he runs. Tom Brady has 7 yards rushing this year (34 last year), Newton has 387. NE needs a running QB to compete, regardless. Let’s talk about the RIDICULOUS “blindside block” call on the punt return. Pats LB stops, braces for impact and leans in. Cardinals player sees him the whole way (he ran in front of him!), braces for impact as he gives up on the chase. Flag.
    To the cards fans – the hit on Newton at the sideline was helmet to helmet. Coach might want to teach those pros to not lead with the helmet, hands at your side. Flag every time. There were two in that game against the Cards.

  5. Newton should apologize for the flop he laid out during the ghost penalty to put them in field goal range at the end of the game. Newton was a runner and he was hit in bounds by Simmons. Refs gifted the Pats this game.

  8. patsfan1818 says:
    November 30, 2020 at 10:24 am
    No you should apologize for almost giving the game away. If not for Damien Harris and James White I’m not sure the Pats win that game.

    6 1 Rate This

    ———————

    Or, the D. Turnovers, timely sacks and goal line stand, not to mention owning Kyler Murray.

  9. OK, but has Cam apologized yet to his old Panther teammates for not even trying to jump on that fumble in SB50?

  10. Cam Newton act is SO tired. Every word out of this guy’s mouth screams “victim” even though he’s too smart to say the word out loud. He hasn’t changed from the guy that failed to jump on his own fumble to save the SB. The pouty face act is so tired. Very glad to live on the other coast so I only have to see the sour puss once a week after he finds another way to play poorly.

  12. He wasn’t wearing a mask in the post game presser either. The inconsistencies are everywhere in the NFL.

  13. ” ….. he was spotted saying “I’m sorry, man” to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels after Nick Foles‘ game-winning field goal.” — I am almost positive that Nick Foles plays quarterback for the Bears.

  14. Let’s blame the play calling a bit too please. McDaniels has been slightly above 500 in his play calling this season. Very subpar.

  15. “Cam Newton: I’m not going to apologize for winning”

    Why would he, when he already has so much else to apologize for.

