Cam Newton: I’m not going to apologize for winning

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said on Sunday that the team’s offense made the plays it needed to make to get a 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

That comment came in response to a question about whether there was any thought about making a quarterback change. Cam Newton was 9-of-18 for 84 yards and two interceptions and he was spotted saying “I’m sorry, man” to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels after Nick Foles‘ game-winning field goal.

During a Monday morning appearance on WEEI, Newton was asked about that and called it “a culmination of everything.” Newton said he “just knew I jeopardized the team in a way” because of the way he played while adding that apologies for his play in wins won’t be a frequent occurrence.

“I’ll be the first person to say I didn’t play my best game yesterday,” Newton said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “But let’s be totally clear: I don’t play this game for statistic benefits . . . individual accolades. I play this game to win. I’m not going to apologize for winning.”

Winning ugly and winning pretty count for the same in the standings, but the Patriots will still be hoping for a better outing from their quarterback against the Chargers in Week 13.