Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce rank first and second in the NFL in receiving yards

In a sign of how far ahead of the rest of the league the Chiefs’ passing attack is, Kansas City has not just the NFL’s most productive receiver, but the second-most productive receiver as well.

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill leads the NFL with 1,021 receiving yards this season. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is second with 978 receiving yards.

It’s rare that any team has the top two players in any statistical category. Usually if you’re going to lead the league in receiving yards, or rushing touchdowns, or punt returns or anything else, you have to be your team’s go-to guy, and that means no one else on your team is going to be close.

But the Chiefs are a unique offense, and Patrick Mahomes has two receivers who are almost impossible to stop.