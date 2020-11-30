Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has cancer

Getty Images

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who played and played well in Sunday’s game against the Titans, revealed this morning that he has cancer.

“Like I said before, it’s always God’s plan and it will always be bigger than my plans,” Sanchez wrote on Instagram. “So grateful to be surrounded by doctors that helped me catch the cancerous tumor before it spread all over my body. I will be getting surgery on Tuesday and I know that it will not be an easy bump on the road, but I know I have my amazing wife supporting me along with family, coaches, and friends reaching out.”

Sanchez said he will be taking leave from the Colts but did not say how long he expects to be out.

“Unfortunately, there are things you can’t control in life and this is one of them. No plans or preparation would have gotten me ready for this kind of adversity, but like I told my wife, we can’t flinch. Keep striving to come back stronger than ever,” Sanchez wrote. “Makes me sick that I’ll have to miss some time playing beside my brothers, but I know they will hold it down. I will be watching. Love y’all.”

Sanchez has played in all 11 games for the Colts this year. Yesterday he punted five times for a 50.8-yard average.