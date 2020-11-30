Darrell Bevell “jacked up” for chance to be a head coach

Getty Images

Darrell Bevell had some interviews for head coaching positions when he was the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator, but he never landed one of the jobs.

Bevell will now get a chance to show what he can do as a head coach on an interim basis in Detroit. He got bumped up into the position when the Lions fired Matt Patricia on Saturday and Bevell said he’s looking forward to the chance to show what he can do in the position.

“I’m super excited,” Bevell said, via Rod Beard of the Detroit News. “I’m kind of jacked up for this opportunity. . . . I’ve got five shots to be able to show what I can do. That’ll be my sole focus.”

Bevell will continue to call the offensive plays while taking on his new responsibilities. He’ll get his first spin in the new gig against the Bears in Week 13.