DK Metcalf over 100 yards receiving already as Seahawks lead 7-0

Posted by Charean Williams on November 30, 2020, 9:18 PM EST
Getty Images

DK Metcalf has done all the heavy lifting for the Seahawks tonight.

He has six catches and 101 yards receiving already, and the Seahawks have a 7-0 lead.

David Moore, though, got the glory with a 1-yard touchdown catch from Russell Wilson after Metcalf caught a 52-yard pass to the 1-yard line on third-and-13.

Seattle has dominated the first 19 minutes and should lead by more if not for two fourth-down stops by the Eagles. The Seahawks have 139 yards.

The Eagles have minus-6 yards and no first downs after four possessions. They went three-and-out on all four possessions despite playing against the 32nd-ranked defense.

The Eagles Defense, and in particular Derek Barnett, has kept it close.

Barnett snuffed David Moore 5-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the Philadelphia 2-yard line on the Seahawks’ first drive. Barnett sacked Wilson on fourth-and-two from the Philadelphia 37.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “DK Metcalf over 100 yards receiving already as Seahawks lead 7-0

  1. Meanwhile, Carson Wentz has as many completions as sacks and is averaging a whopping 0.5 yards per passing play. I feel bad for their defense since they know with Wentz at QB they’re going to be right back on the field. It’s barely into the second half and the Eagles have zero first downs. They’ve had the ball five times and have five three-and-outs. They have four yards of offense. I think it’s time to clean house and get rid of the GM and coach. It’s a miracle they’ve won three games.

  3. The Eagles owe that last touchdown to the refs for not calling a drive-killing 30 yard loss-of -down intentional grounding penalty. “The ball was thrown past the line of scrimmage” proclaimed the ref, despite video replay clearly showing the ball was at least three yards short.

  4. Howie Roseman needs to be fired. The man don’t know how to draft. He passed on drafting Metcalf who is a great wide receiver and drafted tall and slow JJAW who can’t play at wide receiver. Then he gives the Eagles crappy kicker who can’t make extra points a 21 million dollar contract extension. But Lurie won’t fire Roseman because he is his buddy. The Eagles need a GM that knows how to draft and one who knows talent. If you screw up the draft year after year your team is going to be bad which is where the Eagles are right now.

  5. The Broncos with no QB had more yards than the Eagles in the 1st Qtr. The announcers are blaming everyone else but Wentz.

    Either put Hurts in for an entire series or let Carson sink/swim on his own. Putting Hurts in for 1 play and then giving it back to Carson non 3rd and 8 is ridiculous and predictable.

    30 passing yards for the Eagles at half. The Eagles have been brutal.

  6. Fire Howie Roseman? Really?
    Wasn’t he in charge when you won the Super Bowl?
    Now he doesn’t have a clue what he’s doing?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.