Drew Brees got mental reps by watching Saints on TV with play sheet in hand

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees did not attend Sunday’s game against the Broncos as he continues to recuperate from broken ribs and a punctured lung, but he was in the game mentally.

Brees said he watched the game on TV not on his couch with a beer, but on his feet, holding a play sheet and trying to anticipate what coach Sean Payton would call and how each play would work.

“I didn’t sit down. I had my call sheet in hand and as the situations would arise, based on what I knew from the week and our conversations last night, just tried to anticipate what was gonna be called. Honestly, just play the game. I love the game, I have a huge vested interest in what’s happening out there, rooting for guys as well. Couldn’t sit still. It was like I was playing the game,” Brees told Mike Nabors.

Brees is expected to miss a couple more weeks, when he’ll continue to watch intently.