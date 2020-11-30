Fears emerge of potential wildcat strike on Tuesday night

As the NFL continues to monitor the Ravens-Steelers situation to determine whether to proceed with Tuesday night’s game, a new fear has emerged: Ravens players may refuse to play, if the game isn’t moved again.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there are concerns of a potential wildcat strike by the Ravens.

Such a maneuver, if it happens, would pull the pin on a potentially complex legal grenade. The NFL would argue that it’s an illegal strike, violating both the CBA and the agreement struck in early August to allow the season to proceed. The NFL Players Association would likely counter by claiming that the delays coupled with the refusal to let the Ravens properly prepare creates a physical safety risk sufficient to justify refusing to play.

The stakes would potentially be very high. The NFL, based on financial losses absorbed to date in 2020, could choose to rip up the agreement that allows the season to be played and scrap the balance of the season. Although that’s highly unlikely, the source made it clear that this possibility is squarely on the NFLPA’s radar-screen of potential concerns, in large part because no one knows how much money the various teams truly are or aren’t making (or losing) this season. If the league is swimming in red ink, this could be an easy way to stop the bleeding.

Some believe the threat of a wildcat strike will result in the Ravens-Steelers game being nudged to Wednesday or possibly Thursday. If the game is moved again, Pittsburgh’s Week 13 game against Washington would then move to Monday, at the earliest.

The situation still remains very fluid, but the new wildcard has become the possibility of a wildcat strike. The league may choose to appease players who have concerns about playing on Tuesday night by kicking the can by another day, or two.

29 responses to “Fears emerge of potential wildcat strike on Tuesday night

  2. If they strike, make them forfeit! Per the agreed upon rules. Why should the Steelers continue to be punished for the Ravens (and Titans) transgressions? This is total BS!!

  3. Remember when wentz was losing week after week In 2018 and Everyone blamed everyone except wentz and they said foles wouldn’t fix the problems? Then foles takes over and wins with same team that sucked with wentz

  7. or the NFL will call it a forfeit and move on to next week. The game will end up like Sunday’s NO vs Denver anyway, so does it really need to be played to know who’s going to win?

  8. Its football. Get on the field and play a game for 3 hours. Your customers have ZERO appetite for your pity this year to play a ball game for huge money.

  12. Make them forfeit the game. They are acting like a bunch of prima Donna’s. The broncos showed up and played with honor. Ravens can do the same.

  14. The Ravens put themselves in this situation. If they don’t want to play tomorrow they should be forced to forfeit.

  15. Sounds like their mystery source is someone with the Ravens who doesn’t want to see the Ravens get demolished on Tuesday.

  16. I doubt they will strike, but if they do, it will be one ugly strain on the relationship. For a longboard time to come.

  18. Im sorry, but this is getting to be a bit much. The Broncos just played a game without a QB…they didnt threaten to strike. Players need to play the game if they are cleared. I dont see any excuse for the Ravens “refusing to play”. If thats the case, then forfeit the game and move on.

  22. If the players truly play hard for pride and want the best chance possible to win, I could buy this argument. Most want to be paid.

    If they merely want to collect a paycheck without physical risk, all they have to do is line up from the opponent at the start of the game and say, “we are playing this game at a pro-bowl level.” Everyone knows what that means — no injuries.

    Conversations happen on every play.

  23. If they don’t want to play then make them forfeit and ineligible for the postseason even if they qualify. I suspect the penalties for not following protocols would be a lot worse too. It’s time for the players to take some responsibility as well. It’s pretty simple. Avoid contact, wash your hands, and wear a mask. I hate wearing the mask too but I have diabetes and that makes the consequences worse for me so I’m taking it seriously. It doesn’t seem as if the Ravens and Broncos are. Even worse is most of those guys have families. That means they don’t think much of their families if they are so cavalier around the facilities. Not very bright.

  26. MLB, NHL worked because it was during the summer when COVID numbers were nowhere near what they are now. People were outside and trying to distance. The NBA was successful because of the whole bubble concept. As predicted, the numbers are rising in the winter months due to folks wanting to get together in bars and have families over for get-togethers indoors. People have let their guard down, and that’s including the NFL players.

  29. I support players rights, and I support workers rights. Power to the people!

