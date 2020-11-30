Frank Reich “fairly optimistic” Ryan Kelly will play this week

USA Today Sports

The Colts had to play without their starting center in Sunday’s loss to Tennessee, but the prognosis looks better for Week 13.

Head coach Frank Reich said center Ryan Kelly is making good progress after sitting out Week 12 with a neck injury. Though Kelly was initially listed as questionable after missing all three days of practice, he was later downgraded to out. Indianapolis started fifth-round pick Danny Pinter in Kelly’s stead.

“We’re fairly optimistic, but we’ll have to see how this week goes,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

A Pro Bowler in 2019, Kelly had played nearly every Colts offensive snap in 2020 before Sunday. He’s started 61 games for Indianapolis since entering the league as a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2016.