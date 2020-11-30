Jaguars remove Chase McLaughlin from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced Monday they have removed kicker Chase McLaughlin from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

McLaughlin went on the list Nov. 24.

He has appeared in two games for the Jaguars this season, making all three field goals tries and both extra point attempts.

The Jaguars signed McLaughlin off Minnesota’s practice squad on Nov. 10. He became the team’s sixth kicker this season, following Josh Lambo, Brandon Wright, Aldrick Rosas, Stephen Hauschka and Jon Brown.

Rosas kicked for the Jaguars in Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

The Jaguars also announced they placed receiver Trey Quinn (hamstring) on the team’s practice squad injured list. He had one return Sunday.