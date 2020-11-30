Joe Burrow will undergo surgery this week

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will undergo knee surgery this week, coach Zac Taylor said Monday.

Burrow is on his way to the West Coast for the surgery, which will take place “the middle of this week.” Taylor didn’t have a timetable for Burrow’s to return to Cincinnati.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the Rams and Dodgers team doctor and a noted orthopedic surgeon, will perform the surgery.

Burrow took part in the quarterback meetings last week after his injury.

“I think he just likes being around the guys,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Burrow tore his ACL and MCL and had other structural damage in his knee after being injured in a Nov. 22 game against Washington.

“Joe’s hanging in there,” Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard said. “He’s on his way to [the] West Coast to get the surgery and start his path to recovery. Mentally, he’s staying up. My heart goes out to him as his surgery approaches and his recovery process begins.”

Surgery now should put Burrow on track to return somewhere around the start of the 2021 season.

The No. 1 overall choice went 2-7-1 and threw for 2,688 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns.