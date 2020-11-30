Kendall Hinton: Amazing to get this opportunity

Getty Images

Kendall Hinton was waived by the Broncos before the start of the regular season and he spent time thinking about what he might do if a career in football was not in the cards for him.

He eventually returned as a member of the practice squad, which left him in position to make one of the most unexpected NFL debuts in recent memory. Hinton is a wide receiver now, but began his time at Wake Forest as a quarterback and that’s where the Broncos played him on Sunday after the team’s other quarterbacks all landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Hinton found out he’d be called up on Saturday afternoon and called his reaction to the news “pure excitement.” The Broncos didn’t have much time to get him ready and the on-field results were predictably poor as Hinton went 1-of-9 for 13 yards and two interceptions in a 31-3 loss to the Saints. Despite that, Hinton’s postgame review didn’t focus on the negatives.

“I would not say this is how I planned it out in my dreams, but it usually doesn’t work out how you want it,” Hinton said, via the team’s website. “So, just getting this opportunity and this experience has been amazing. Imagining myself playing quarterback in the NFL four years ago, it’s completely different being in a completely different situation. But, it’s an experience like none [other].”

In a perfect world, Hinton would get another shot in the NFL in a position where he has a better chance of succeeding but the Broncos’ experience this weekend illustrates just how far from perfect things can get in the NFL.