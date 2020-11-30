Kyler Murray says he “didn’t adjust anything” because of shoulder

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was limited in practice for part of the week because of a right shoulder injury, but he was in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Murray was 23-of-34 for 170 yards and an interception and he ran five times for 31 yards in the 20-17 loss. After the game, he and head coach Kliff Kingsbury were both asked about how much the shoulder injury impacted the offensive approach.

Kingsbury said that Murray “really played an efficient game” and that he didn’t think the injury was a factor. Murray agreed with Kingsbury on the injury front.

“I didn’t adjust anything, like I said, if they play me, I have to hand the ball off,” Murray said in his postgame press conference. “You know, thought I probably could have checked it down maybe a couple — once or twice more than I did, you know, in the pass game. But other than that, there wasn’t really any situations where you know, I shied way from a hit or anything like that. I mean, they hit me a couple times anyway, so I played with — like I said, I wasn’t going to play if I couldn’t be myself.”

The Cardinals have a crucial game for their playoff chances against the Rams in Week 13 and they’ll likely need to generate more offense than they did this week in order to come up with a win.