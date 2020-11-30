Matt Nagy on Mitchell Trubisky starting again: I don’t see why not

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy deemed his team’s performance on Sunday night against the Packers “flat-out embarrassing” in a Monday press conference and challenged players and coaches to do better in Week 13 against the Lions.

It sounds like there’s a good chance that one of the players who will be on the field for that game is quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky started on Sunday night with Nick Foles inactive due to a hip injury and went 26-of-46 for 242 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble on a sack that the Packers returned for a touchdown.

Nagy didn’t commit to another start for the player he benched in Week 3, but he suggested that’s the likeliest path for the team.

“I thought Mitch did a good job,” Nagy said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I would probably prep for [him starting against the Lions], but I’ve gotta see where Nick’s at. I thought how he played yesterday, with the situation we’re in, I don’t see why not.”

Foles did not practice at all last week and the Bears had lost their last four games with him in the lineup, so it’s not like either choice provides overwhelming reason to think they’ll push the team in the right direction.