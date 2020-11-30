Matt Nagy: Sunday night was flat-out embarrassing

Getty Images

The Bears got blown out by the Packers on Sunday night and head coach Matt Nagy’s initial response was to say that the team has to do some soul searching before they get back on the field.

Whatever searching Nagy did after the game did not lead him to a place of zen on Monday. Nagy opened his press conference with a blistering assessment of his team that called for every player and coach needs to show “personal pride” in the wake of the team’s fifth straight loss.

“Yesterday was flat-out embarrassing,” Nagy said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “That performance yesterday is ridiculous and can’t happen and obviously that starts with me.”

It ends with Nagy as well and continued failures to stop the bleeding long enough to get a win aren’t going to do much to recommend an extended stay for Nagy in his current job.