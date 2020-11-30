NFL moves Bucs-Lions, 49ers-Cardinals, Dolphins-Raiders to Saturday in Week 16

Getty Images

When the NFL unveiled its schedule for the 2020 season, they left five Week 16 games unscheduled because they would decide later about which of them would be played on Saturday, December 26.

The league announced those decisions on Monday. Three games will be played that day with the Buccaneers and Lions getting the ball rolling with a 1 p.m. ET start in Detroit.

The 49ers will be in Arizona to face the Cardinals at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Dolphins will take on the Raiders in Las Vegas at 8:15 p.m. ET. The games in Detroit and Las Vegas will be broadcast on NFL Network while the 49ers-Cardinals tilt will air on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

Sunday’s schedule that week will now include the Browns visiting the Jets and the Broncos visiting the Chargers.

There is no Thursday game in Week 16. The slate will kick off on Christmas Day when the Vikings face the Saints in New Orleans at 4:30 p.m. ET.