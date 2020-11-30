NFL moves Week 14 Packers-Lions game to 4:25 p.m. ET

Getty Images

The Lions cleaned house over the weekend and, in the grand scheme of things, no one noticed. The Lions will get some noticed in 13 days.

The NFL has moved the Week 14 game between the Packers and Lions from 1:00 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Lions stand at 4-7, not entirely out of the playoff chase. The Packers, at 8-3, continue to be jostling for the top seed in the NFC.

Green Bay has a three-game lead in the NFC North over the Vikings and Bears with five games to play.

FOX currently has three other games from which to choose in the 4:25 p.m. ET window that day: Falcons at Chargers, Saints at Eagles, and Washington at 49ers in Arizona.