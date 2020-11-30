NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 12 (before MNF)

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 30, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
Getty Images

The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games:

AFC
1. Steelers (10-0) Still in the lead for home-field advantage.

2. Chiefs (10-1) Big lead in the AFC West.

3. Titans (8-3) Owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Buffalo.

4. Bills (8-3) One-game lead in the AFC East.

5. Browns (8-3) Closing in on a return to the playoffs.

6. Dolphins (7-4) One game out in the AFC East.

7. Colts (7-4) Fell behind in AFC South.

***

8. Ravens (6-4) Currently on the outside looking in.

9. Raiders (6-5) Big loss to the Falcons.

10. Patriots (5-6) Tough road to a return to the playoffs.

11. Broncos (4-7) Three games out of the wild card.

12. Texans (4-7) Three games out of the wild card.

13. Chargers (3-8) No realistic shot at a playoff berth.

14. Bengals (2-8-1) Out of contention.

15. Jaguars (1-10) Way out of contention.

16. Jets (0-11) Worst team in the NFL.

NFC
1. Saints (9-2) In the lead for home-field advantage.

2. Packers (8-3) Big lead in the NFC North.

3. Seahawks (7-3) Took over the lead in the NFC West.

4. Giants (4-7) Lead the NFC East.

5. Rams (7-4) Still in NFC West contention.

6. Buccaneers (7-5) Will be tough to catch the Saints in the NFC South.

7. Cardinals (6-5) One-game lead for the final wild card spot.

***

8. Vikings (5-6) One game behind for the wild card.

9. Bears (5-6) One game behind for the wild card.

10. 49ers (5-6) One game behind for the wild card.

11. Lions (4-7) No realistic chance in the wild card race.

12. Washington (4-7) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

13. Falcons (4-7) Playing well too little, too late.

14. Eagles (3-6-1)Still not out of it in the NFC East.

15. Panthers (4-8) No realistic chance in the wild card race.

16. Cowboys (3-8) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

Permalink 39 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

39 responses to “NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 12 (before MNF)

  1. The AFC looks like it has a few teams on the edge of a wildcard that could steal a spot, the NFC looks like anyone who is good fills those 8 slots (-the Eagles) with no other teams looking good enough to snatch a wildcard from someone else. This is a really lopsided year for the conference’s.

  2. Even if they win their next three games, after winning a few in a row, the Vikings would still have a lot of work to do to sneak in to the playoffs. They will need everything to break right, and not have any let downs. Even then, they may fall short. But, it is more fun to watch these games than the first handful of games.

  4. It will be interesting to see how the packers get steamrolled in the playoffs once again…will they only lose by 30 this year?

  6. Just remember, as always, nobody sneaks into or backs into the playoffs. You either win enough games to make the playoffs, or you don’t.

  7. The Vikings could win most of the rest of their games and still have little chance at making the playoffs. They’re two games out of the seventh seed, who have the head-to-head tiebreaker over them. One of those 6-3 teams is going to have to tank and they all look pretty good right now.

  9. Tennessee plays Bmore Indianapolis and Cleveland probably 2/1
    Indianapolis plays Green Bay Tennessee than Houston 2/1
    Bmore Tennessee Pittsburgh Dallas 1/2
    Raiders kc Atlanta Jets 3/0

  10. Yeah, those Packers don’t have nearly as many Lombardi trophies as our vaunted Vikings! We just keep winning!

  11. So nice to see the Bills and Dolphins doing well, while the Patriots are terrible. The nation rejoices.

  12. Something poetic about Brady leaving his division just in time for the Bills and Dolphins to become relevant again, only to be swept by a division rival in New Orleans for the first time in his career.

  14. hobbestiger says:
    November 20, 2020 at 1:47 pm
    Don’t see the Packers going worse than 12-4, they will likely clinch the top seed in the NFC.
    ———————————

    Sorry, if the Packers are 12-4 they won’t be the #1 seed in the AFC. Out of the Saints, Seahawks and Rams, two of them will be 12-4 or better and are guaranteed to have a better conference record. Therefore, the Packers won’t be the one seed and as their name suggests. Will be packing up their lockers and and calling it a season.

  16. So much for Rams have only beaten the NFC EAST. They have now beaten the bears , Seahawks, and Buccs . Plus barely lost to Bills , they dominated the dolphins yet lost plus they could of beaten niners The defense is for real and when the offense is hot . They are very capable of beating any team including Chiefs or Steelers .

  18. Sorry, if the Packers are 12-4 they won’t be the #1 seed in the AFC. Out of the Saints, Seahawks and Rams, two of them will be 12-4 or better and are guaranteed to have a better conference record. Therefore, the Packers won’t be the one seed and as their name suggests. Will be packing up their lockers and and calling it a season.
    —————————————————-
    Uh, there are 7 teams from each conference to make the playoffs, not 1. If the Packers and Saints are tied at 12-4 the Packers own the tiebreaker by virtue of head-to-head win.

  19. But but but – the Rams have no first round draft picks, they have no cap room, they have no depth, and Jared Goff is the 33rd best QB in the league. I’m so confused.

  20. Did you have to mention the Eagles in 1st of the NFC east.. please stop already.Doug thinks he’s still coaching a team thats close..
    my Eagles will lose the next 5 games.. why keep giving them something to hang their hats on..

  22. conormacleod says:
    November 17, 2020 at 10:44 am
    Just remember, as always, nobody sneaks into or backs into the playoffs. You either win enough games to make the playoffs, or you don’t

    ———————————

    NFC East

  23. At first, I thought adding an extra wildcard team would let a lesser team squeak in. Now I see where better teams with a worse record from a harder schedule might benefit.

  24. Diehard patriots fan and Bostonian, but welcome back Buffalo and hopefully Miami! I look forward to seeing these teams grow. FLO and Sean McDermott have done a fantastic job building their teams up.

    R-E-L-A-X fellow Bostonians. We have ruled the sports kingdom for 20 years, others teams need a chance. except the yankees, habs, and jets. I am fine with them not winning.

  27. ariani1985 says:
    November 17, 2020 at 10:08 am
    It will be interesting to see how the packers get steamrolled in the playoffs once again…will they only lose by 30 this year?

    ——————————————————————————————-

    Gee — so you’re conceding they will make the playoffs? That’s amazing, coming from you!!

  28. navyvandal says:
    November 24, 2020 at 8:07 am
    Diehard patriots fan and Bostonian, but welcome back Buffalo and hopefully Miami! I look forward to seeing these teams grow. FLO and Sean McDermott have done a fantastic job building their teams up.

    R-E-L-A-X fellow Bostonians. We have ruled the sports kingdom for 20 years, others teams need a chance. except the yankees, habs, and jets. I am fine with them not winning.

    ——————————————

    I agree. This is actually more exciting. When you go into every game as the team expected to win there is no such thing as excelling, you can only hope to not fail. Winning was only marginally exciting, you felt more like you simply broke even since thats what was supposed to happen. But when you go into games as the underdog or even a case where its a toss up, winning has that extra nice flavor to it. That extra flavot has been absent the last few years, it was always either they win a superbowl or the season sucked. No in between.

  30. MortimerInMiami says:
    November 17, 2020 at 9:45 am
    How about those amazing Miami Dolphins everyone!
    ——————————————————
    Lifelong Miami fan and am surprised as heck, but keep in mind, the games vs teams like the Chargers and Jets are over after this weeks game vs the Bengals. Chiefs, Pats, @Raiders and @ Bills to close out the season. They (Obviously) need to win Sunday to go to 8-4 and then somehow figure out a way to go 2-2 in their last 4. The lost last week to Denver hurt.

  32. Famous Amos says:
    November 24, 2020 at 10:59 am
    Patriots are ranked way too high.

    It isn’t a ranking. It’s where the teams stand for the playoffs after actually playing games. They may not be very good but they are in the playoff hunt.

  33. MortimerInMiami says:
    November 17, 2020 at 9:45 am
    How about those amazing Miami Dolphins everyone!
    ————-

    Parade for a wild card berth!

  34. saintsgotrobbedandwereinthesameboatpart2 says:
    November 17, 2020 at 1:17 pm
    Something poetic about Brady leaving his division just in time for the Bills and Dolphins to become relevant again, only to be swept by a division rival in New Orleans for the first time in his career.

    ///////////////////
    The ONLY reason why the bills & dolphins are relevant again IS because Brady is no longer in the division. Because if he had stayed those teams would once again be irrelevant.

  36. ariani1985 says:
    November 17, 2020 at 10:08 am
    It will be interesting to see how the packers get steamrolled in the playoffs once again…will they only lose by 30 this year?

    ——

    I love how everyone forgets that they beat the seahawks. The packers have a weaknesses on both offense and defense, offensively its playing against extremely athletic MLBs such as White, and David and Warner. Defensively its the run. The packers matchup againt every NFC team except the Niners and Bucs for that reason.

  38. Bucs taking on water, Arizona and LA Rams will soon play each other and both teams are hot and cold. Saints looking shaky at QB and Brees’s lack of arm strength is clearly visible. Seattle has Wilson so their always a threat and So is Green Bay with Rodgers but will the defense hold up.

    Meanwhile ATL is playing good ball lately along with Vikings and don’t look now but SF is finally getting healthy after the bye and would be a scary 8th or 7th seed to host in a wildcard Just sayin

  39. 1. Saints (9-2) In the lead for home-field advantage.

    6. Buccaneers (7-5) Will be tough to catch the Saints in the NFC South.

    Saints magic number for the NFC South Division is now two games. They swept Tompa Bay this year and only need a combination of two games, Saints wins or Tompa losses, to get the division. Tompa is on a BYE week, but already has FIVE losses.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.