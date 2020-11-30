Panthers put Yetur Gross-Matos on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Panthers added a player to their reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos is the addition. He’s the first player the Panthers have put on the list since cornerback Rasul Douglas went on it on October 23.

The reason why Gross-Matos was placed on the list is not known. Players go on after a positive test or close contact with someone who has tested positive.

The 2020 second-round pick played 41 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps in Sunday’s 28-27 loss to the Vikings. He was credited with two tackles and he has 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in eight overall appearances.