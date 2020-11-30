Patriots put Julian Edelman on COVID-19 list

USA Today Sports

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was already on injured reserve, and now he’s been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per the transaction wire.

Edelman has been out for the last five games while recovering from a knee surgery. It’s currently unknown whether he has tested positive or is a close contact of someone who has.

New England head coach Bill Belichick said during a Monday interview on WEEI that Edelman still could return from his knee procedure this season.

“He’s got tremendous will and a great work ethic, and [he’s] very competitive,” Belichick said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. “Football is very important to him, so it would take a lot for me to count him out, put it that way.”