Ravens have walk-through practice tonight

Getty Images

The Ravens are ready to return to practice today.

Baltimore will have a walk-through practice tonight, a league source tells PFT.

The Ravens have been out of practice for a week because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Their game this week against the Steelers was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving, then moved to Sunday, then to Tuesday and finally to Wednesday.

Baltimore players have indicated they would be none too happy about being expected to play without practicing. The walk-through practice may help satisfy them that they can be ready to compete against the Steelers on Wednesday.