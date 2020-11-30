Ravens held walkthrough Monday night, will do the same Tuesday

Getty Images

The Ravens released a statement after the NFL announced changes to their schedule.

The Ravens’ COVID-19 outbreak, which has resulted in 22 players either test positive or be identified as a high-risk close contact the past nine days, has led to schedule changes involving three games.

The most recent changes came after the Ravens expressed serious concerns about not having a practice before going onto the field against the Steelers. The Ravens held a walkthrough Monday night and will do the same Tuesday before flying to Pittsburgh.

“As we continue to follow the advice of the NFL’s health experts, as well as the Ravens’ medical professionals, we are preparing for our game against the Steelers,” the Ravens said in their statement. “This evening, we hosted a safely distanced walk-through/conditioning session at the Under Armour Performance Center. Players arrived already prepared to work out on the field, and they did not enter the locker room or training room. We intend to hold another walk-through session on Tuesday, in preparation for traveling to Pittsburgh Tuesday evening.”