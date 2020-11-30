Ravens-Steelers moves to Wednesday

Getty Images

The game between the Ravens and Steelers that was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving is now set to be played on the first Wednesday in December.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the league has postponed the game from Tuesday night to Wednesday night. The move comes after much chatter that the move was under consideration given continued positive COVID-19 tests in Baltimore, a lack of practice time for the Ravens ahead of the game, and upset from Ravens players about the situation.

The game was first postponed to Sunday and then moved to Tuesday as the COVID-19 outbreak swept through the Ravens organization.

PFT has learned that the Ravens will be able to hold a walkthrough on Monday night and they will presumably get some practice time on Tuesday as well.

The game will be the NFL’s first on a Wednesday night since the Giants and Cowboys opened the 2012 season on a Wednesday to avoid a conflict with President Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention.

There’s no word on how this change would impact the scheduled game between the Steelers and the Washington Football Team for next Sunday, but it will almost certainly have to move in order to accommodate the change.