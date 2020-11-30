Ravens-Steelers moves to Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 30, 2020, 5:06 PM EST
The game between the Ravens and Steelers that was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving is now set to be played on the first Wednesday in December.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the league has postponed the game from Tuesday night to Wednesday night. The move comes after much chatter that the move was under consideration given continued positive COVID-19 tests in Baltimore, a lack of practice time for the Ravens ahead of the game, and upset from Ravens players about the situation.

The game was first postponed to Sunday and then moved to Tuesday as the COVID-19 outbreak swept through the Ravens organization.

PFT has learned that the Ravens will be able to hold a walkthrough on Monday night and they will presumably get some practice time on Tuesday as well.

The game will be the NFL’s first on a Wednesday night since the Giants and Cowboys opened the 2012 season on a Wednesday to avoid a conflict with President Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention.

There’s no word on how this change would impact the scheduled game between the Steelers and the Washington Football Team for next Sunday, but it will almost certainly have to move in order to accommodate the change.

28 responses to “Ravens-Steelers moves to Wednesday

  2. I almost never feel bad for the Steelers, but I do this week. They are falling victim to some serious shenanigans.

  4. If this move is all about the team not being able to “prepare” and upset players as opposed to COVID outbreak concerns, then the Broncos have a legitimate complaint.

    The Broncos had less than 48 hours to convert a practice squad player to QB. I’m pretty sure the Broncos players were upset.

  6. This screws the Steelers so hard, again. Just have Ravens forfeit if they can’t play on Tuesday. Let them focus on next week.

  7. It seems the biggest problem comes from the Ravens organization, yet the league caters to the whims of the ravens players all at the expense of inconveniently having to adjust the Steelers future schedule because of doing so…

  10. Two of the darlings of the NFL, compared to what they’ve done to the Saints and just did to the Broncos. The NFL has no shame

  14. It’s about time for the Ravens to forfeit the game, no? As someone commented earlier, not a Steeler fan but this is getting ridiculous…

  16. Ravens should still push the envelope and forfeit. This isn’t some clown circus show like we saw between Den-NO. Pittsburgh also is getting strung along here.

  17. NFL showing crazy bias towards the Ravens, who admitted the assistant coach blew it and caused this. It is nonsense. They should be docked their first round draft pick for the next couple years and fined several million $. This is outrageous. I hope the Steelers wipe the floor with them when they do finally play.

  18. To recap: The Ravens are getting rewarded for screwing up, while the Broncos got punished for doing the right thing (self-reporting the video of their QBs not wearing masks properly).

  19. As expected Roger bows down again to Baltimore. But I suspect he may end up pushing this game back even further so Lamar and the starters don’t even miss a single game, despite the Ravens committing the worst breaches of the covid and health protocols to date. But then again, Roger always plays favorites.
    It’s a joke given what he did to the Broncos, Raiders, Patriots and Niners. If his answer is “but their health situation is worse,” then he better fine them to the moon and dock draft picks because he’s already set the precedent with fines for the other teams.
    He can’t have it both ways.

  20. This has become a bad joke. The Ravens have done a terrible job of managing the covid. As in they busted a strength coach who was not following the precautions – masks and distancing – and help spread it though the team. Just have the Ravens play with the players they have and if it ends up 66-3, then so be it. The Steelers keep getting screwed while the NFL is bending over backwards to accommodate the Ravens while they forced the Broncos to play with no QB. The NFL is playing favorites here.

  21. The Steelers will no doubt win this one given the fact that most of the Ravens start players are out of the game. Too bad for them that won’t happen once the playoffs begin and they are exploited playing against much better teams.

  23. A lack of practice time for the Ravens? The Broncos has 15 hours to “practice” with a QB half the people in their building never met? Something just is not right here

  25. So Denver has to play without a QB, but Baltimore gets their game delayed for a week without having to reschedule it for later? All because they screwed up their own COVID management?

    Just when I thought the Denver thing was showing the league was starting to take a hard line on COVID repercussions, they go and do this.

    Ravens should have had to play as they were or forfeit the game. If they wanted more players and prep time, they should have taken COVID more seriously!

