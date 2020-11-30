Ravens-Steelers will kickoff at 3:40 p.m. ET Wednesday

Getty Images

The Ravens-Steelers game, postponed three times now, is scheduled to kickoff at 3:40 p.m. ET Wednesday. Yes, 3:40 p.m. ET.

That’s the word from Gerry Sandusky, the voice of the Ravens.

The game originally was scheduled for Thanksgiving night, but an outbreak with the Ravens postponed it to Sunday. Continued positive tests within the team led the NFL then to postpone the game to Tuesday.

Threat of a potential wildcat strike by the Ravens postponed the game a third time.

Baltimore players indicated they would be none too happy about being expected to play without practicing. The team is holding a walkthrough tonight.

In the past nine days, 22 Ravens players have tested positive or were identified as a high-risk close contact. Baltimore currently has 38 players on its 53-man roster, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

The Ravens-Steelers game — if it is played Wednesday — will become the first NFL game played on a Wednesday since the 2012 season opener between the Cowboys and Giants. The NFL scheduled the 2012 season opener on a Wednesday to avoid conflict with President Barack Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention on that Thursday.