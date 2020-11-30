Report: Alex Tanney visiting Giants with Daniel Jones likely to miss time

Getty Images

Daniel Jones strained his right hamstring. While it was not as bad as the team initially thought, Jones likely will miss some time, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

“If we felt this wasn’t something he could hurt worse or something he could go out there and defend himself by just playing a little bit different with the playcalling, I would have no issue putting him out there with that,” Giants coach Joe Judge said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “But there’s gonna be guys rushing at him to try to take his head off. I want to make sure I don’t put a guy out there in a position where he can’t defend himself. That’s not fair to him.”

Practice this week will bring more clarity about Jones’ situation, but the Giants are preparing for the possibility that Jones won’t play against Seattle on Sunday.

Colt McCoy replaced Jones on Sunday and would start against Seattle if Jones can’t go, but third quarterback Clayton Thorson, who is on the practice squad, has never appeared in an NFL game. Thus, the Giants are bringing in Alex Tanney for a visit, according to multiple reports.

Tanney, who has appeared in two NFL games, was with the Giants in the offseason and previously spent time in Dallas with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.