Report: Corey Linsley believed to have MCL sprain

Getty Images

The Packers cruised to a win over the Bears on Sunday night despite having to do some shuffling on their offensive line due to injuries.

Center Corey Linsley injured his knee late in the first quarter, which led to left guard Elgton Jenkins moving over to the pivot and Jon Runyan Jr. taking over at guard. Head coach Matt LaFleur said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal, that the injury did not appear to be season-ending, but that it is “certainly a concern” for the team moving forward.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the injury is believed to be an MCL sprain and that an MRI on Monday will provide further information about Linsley’s condition.

Right guard Lucas Patrick left later in the game with a toe injury. The Packers moved right tackle Billy Turner inside with Rick Wagner taking over at tackle.