Report: Packers signing Tavon Austin

The Packers are reportedly bringing in a veteran wide receiver.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is set to sign Tavon Austin. There’s no word on whether Austin will be signing to the practice squad or the active roster to start his time in Green Bay.

Austin was most recently with the 49ers, although he never played a game for them after going on injured reserve this summer. Austin played for the Cowboys the last two seasons and caught 21 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns while also returning punts.

Austin spent his first five seasons with the Rams and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was the offensive coordinator in his final year with the club.