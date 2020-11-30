Rheem Morris “hopeful” Julio Jones, Todd Gurley will return Sunday

USA Today Sports

Though wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Todd Gurley were out on Sunday, you’d never have known based on Atlanta browbeating Las Vegas 43-6.

Both former All-Pros could be back against New Orleans in Week 13. Jones was out with a hamstring injury and Gurley with a knee injury.

“I’m definitely hopeful for everybody to get back, particularly the guys that missed the game,” Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris said Monday, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “See where they are at, see if they can get ready for the Saints.”

Jones has played eight games this year, making 45 receptions for 677 yards with three touchdowns. Gurley is Atlanta’s leading rusher, tallying 610 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games.