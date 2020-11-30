Santa Clara County asserts 49ers were in the loop about new COVID directives

Getty Images

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday’s victory over the Rams that the team was blindsided by Santa Clara County’s new COVID-19 restrictions.

The county clapped back Monday, releasing a statement asserting the 49ers were in the loop before the directives were announced.

“The dramatic rise in hospitalizations and the need to take quick action to protect the community moved faster than anyone would have hoped,” Santa Clara County said in a statement, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “The 49ers are one of the thousands of organizations impacted by our most recent actions. The County of Santa Clara has been in regular communication with the 49ers both before and after the announcement of the revised mandatory directive affecting all contact sports. We continue to do everything we can to support the 49ers, as well as all local businesses, affected communities, and families impacted by the pandemic.

“This is a team effort – COVID-19 affects every individual in the county in every sector and every business. Given steeply rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, our priority is on hospitals and ensuring that individuals can get the care they need, whether because of COVID-19, stroke, heart attack or other trauma where they would need hospitalization.”

The 49ers will play their next two home games at State Farm Stadium, home of the rival Cardinals. They have not announced where they will practice, but the 49ers could end up practicing in Arizona, too.

The new measures require persons entering the county to quarantine for 14 days upon return from travel of more than 150 miles, so the 49ers aren’t allowed to practice in Santa Clara and play elsewhere.