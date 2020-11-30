Sean McVay: Jared Goff has to take better care of the ball

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Jared Goff turned the ball over four times in the first seven games of the season and the Rams went 5-2 in those contests.

The last four games have gone very differently for Goff. He has turned the ball over multiple times in three of the games and has given it away 10 times overall, including three times in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the 49ers.

Goff threw two interceptions and lost a fumble on Sunday. He said after the game that all of the turnovers were different and he doesn’t “think there’s one thing that needs to stop.” Head coach Sean McVay didn’t necessarily disagree, but said Goff “has got to take better care of the football” and offered a few suggestions of how he can do that.

“It might be keeping two hands on the ball, it might be that if somebody is swarming around you that you can’t just throw it away when you don’t see where you’re going, being able to trust your guys to separate,” McVay said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “But overall, any time that you turn it over as many times as we did and he did, it’s just got to be better. He’s capable of it, but we just got to be able to get it done.”

The Rams are 7-4 and very much in the thick of the playoff race in the NFC, but that’s unlikely to remain the case if Goff keeps turning the ball over at the same rate.