Sheila Ford Hamp on Matthew Stafford’s future: We’ll see what new coach says

Posted by Josh Alper on November 30, 2020, 7:34 AM EST
There will be many decisions for Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp to make after this season, but the future of quarterback Matthew Stafford is not one of them.

Hamp fired head coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn on Saturday and was asked about Stafford at a press conference following those moves. Hamp said that those calls will be made by the new hires in those positions.

“Well, since I’m not the coach, I’m probably not the right person to ask that question to,” Hamp said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We’ll see what the new coach has to say.”

Stafford is signed through 2023 and $19 million of his $33 million cap hit for next year would be dead money on the salary cap if the Lions move on, but that might be a pill the Lions are willing to swallow if the incoming hires have a view of the team’s offense that doesn’t include a veteran quarterback.

  1. Simple rule: If you can’t or don’t want to answer reasonable questions don’t show up at press events.

  2. If the lions are truly going in another direction then that has to include moving on from Stafford. He has Become part of the problem as his pass to Watt evidenced

  4. The Louis Riddick stuff is really interesting. He is adamant that Stafford is not the problem. He’s supposedly one of the top candidates for GM in Detroit. Would fans be cool w Stafford staying on for another HC? Or would they immediately turn on Riddick? His (Riddick) resume is pretty good. I think he would be a good GM hire for the Lions.

  5. Perhaps Jerry Jones could take a lesson from this woman? Hire good football people (or at least try to) and let them make football decisions.

  6. iowahbr says:
    November 30, 2020 at 7:47 am
    Simple rule: If you can’t or don’t want to answer reasonable questions don’t show up at press events.

    Actually, it was the appropriate response. It shouldn’t be her call. And, if you start the GM/Coach search process by telling them they have to keep or dump a certain player…then, you’re likely setting them up for failure before they even start.

