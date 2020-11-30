Steelers-Washington game moved to Monday in Week 13

Getty Images

The NFL has pushed the Week 12 game between the Ravens and Steelers back for a third time and the move to Wednesday will reportedly impact the Steelers in Week 13 as well.

They are set to play the Washington Football Team at home on Sunday, December 6 at 1 p.m. ET. Playing on Wednesday would leave little time to prepare for that game and the league is reportedly pushing the game back a day.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Pittsburgh will now host Washington on Monday night. Baltimore’s game against Dallas was pushed to that day after the Ravens-Steelers tilt was initially postponed to Tuesday and there is also a Bills-49ers game that night.

There’s been no word on what time the Steelers and Washington will play. The Ravens-Cowboys game is set for 5 p.m. ET with the Bills and 49ers slotted for the traditional 8:15 p.m. ET start.

That game will take place in Arizona because of Santa Clara County regulations barring contact sports, so all three games will serve as reminders of how teams have had to adjust to changing situations while playing a football season in a pandemic.