Teddy Bridgewater: Panthers may have panicked late against Vikings

The Panthers had a chance to score a late touchdown that would have likely put the game out of reach for the Vikings. Instead, they threw an incomplete pass that left more than enough time for Minnesota to pull ahead and win, 28-27.

The Vikings had taken their last timeout following running back Mike Davis’ two-yard run to the Minnesota three with 1:56 left. But some indecision apparently made the ensuing third-down play take too long to come in from the sideline.

“I think we just got to be better from top to bottom from the sideline to executing on the field. It was one of those deals where I feel like we might have panicked a little bit, trying to figure out what play call to call in that situation,” Bridgewater said, via Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer. “Honestly, we called a great play. We didn’t have enough time to execute, but it was a play where we wanted to shift Robby [Anderson], to get a good man/zone read to see what defense they’re in. Because we were against the clock, we just had to rush into it.”

Bridgewater didn’t get into the huddle until there were 13 seconds left on the play clock, and the offense wasn’t set at the line of scrimmage until the play clock had six ticks left. That left the unit with little time to possibly check into a run play. If Carolina had run the ball, Minnesota would’ve had 40 fewer seconds to work with on offense.

“I think if we would have gotten the play call in or we would have been able to make the decision sooner on what call to make,” Bridgewater said. “I think we see the look, we check to a run play and, hopefully, we score, make the clock go down.”

Instead, Bridgewater threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver DJ Moore, who also injured his ankle on the play.

Still, that third-down play might’ve given Carolina another shot to win. Minnesota scored its go-ahead touchdown in 1:05, leaving 50 seconds for Carolina’s offense. But Panthers kicker Joey Slye missed a 54-yard field goal to spoil Bridgewater’s Minnesota homecoming.