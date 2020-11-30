Teddy Bridgewater: Panthers may have panicked late against Vikings

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 30, 2020, 8:58 AM EST
Getty Images

The Panthers had a chance to score a late touchdown that would have likely put the game out of reach for the Vikings. Instead, they threw an incomplete pass that left more than enough time for Minnesota to pull ahead and win, 28-27.

The Vikings had taken their last timeout following running back Mike Davis’ two-yard run to the Minnesota three with 1:56 left. But some indecision apparently made the ensuing third-down play take too long to come in from the sideline.

“I think we just got to be better from top to bottom from the sideline to executing on the field. It was one of those deals where I feel like we might have panicked a little bit, trying to figure out what play call to call in that situation,” Bridgewater said, via Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer. “Honestly, we called a great play. We didn’t have enough time to execute, but it was a play where we wanted to shift Robby [Anderson], to get a good man/zone read to see what defense they’re in. Because we were against the clock, we just had to rush into it.”

Bridgewater didn’t get into the huddle until there were 13 seconds left on the play clock, and the offense wasn’t set at the line of scrimmage until the play clock had six ticks left. That left the unit with little time to possibly check into a run play. If Carolina had run the ball, Minnesota would’ve had 40 fewer seconds to work with on offense.

“I think if we would have gotten the play call in or we would have been able to make the decision sooner on what call to make,” Bridgewater said. “I think we see the look, we check to a run play and, hopefully, we score, make the clock go down.”

Instead, Bridgewater threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver DJ Moore, who also injured his ankle on the play.

Still, that third-down play might’ve given Carolina another shot to win. Minnesota scored its go-ahead touchdown in 1:05, leaving 50 seconds for Carolina’s offense. But Panthers kicker Joey Slye missed a 54-yard field goal to spoil Bridgewater’s Minnesota homecoming.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Teddy Bridgewater: Panthers may have panicked late against Vikings

  1. It’s called “playing not to lose,” and it’s fatal. Plus, you were playing the luckiest team in the NFL.

  2. It’s simple, you were spotted 14 points in ten seconds and were given the ball on the 9 yard line after another special teams blunder with just over 2 minutes to go and couldn’t win the game. Your head coach is a joke and should be on a high school sideline, if that.

  3. I thought there was some TERRIBLE officiating in this game. Thankfully it did not ultimately affect the outcome, but it honestly very much impacted it. And it seemed the Vikings were on the down side of all of them.

    1) Jefferson was CLEARLY interfered with in the end zone. His jersey was pulled completely off his shoulder pad. Not called. And Vilma blithely goes on blabbering on about what “good coverage” it was. Should have been first and goal from the one.

    2) A side judge who had a PERFECT view of catch (by Bisi I think) inexplicably spots the ball a good TWO yards short of a first down. Zimmer has to use a challenge to get a first down already earned. Horrible spot and no excuse. He was not screened from seeing the location as he was a few feet away and saw the play perfectly.

    3) Jefferson makes a great grab of a low pass keeping it off the turf and it did not even come CLOSE to touching the turf. But (apparently) because Carolina players jump up and down signaling “no catch” then the referee is influenced by THEIR reaction and calls it incomplete. AGAIN, Zimmer is forced to use a challenge to get a complete pass that was CLEARLY earned.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.