Texans’ Will Fuller suspended 6 games for PEDs

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller has been suspended six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Fuller said on Instagram that he took a medication not realizing it was on the list of banned substances.

“Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL’s drug policy,” Fuller wrote. “As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances. As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication. I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021.”

The Texans have five more games this season, so Fuller’s suspension will carry over into the first game of 2021. Fuller is set to become a free agent in March.