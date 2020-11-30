Will Monday’s COVID-19 results send Ravens-Steelers to Week 18?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 30, 2020, 11:38 AM EST
Tuesday night’s re-re-scheduled game between the Ravens and Steelers remains on. Will that be the case later today?

The NFL prevented the Ravens from conducting a Monday morning walk-through. It could still happen at 5:00 p.m. ET (per Albert Breer of SI.com).

That’s not a randomly-selected time. By then, the league and the Ravens will know whether any additional players have tested positive. Given the decision to delay practice until those results emerge, it’s safe to assume that further positives will likely block the planned practice.

So then the question becomes whether the league will pull the plug on the game?

Most assume that, if postponed again, Ravens-Steelers would become the first game of the long-expected 18th week of the regular season. The NFL has strongly resisted that possibility, given that sending one game to Week 18 removes the potential safety net for the rest of the season as to the two teams who are due to play in Week 18.

What happens if the Bills or Steelers have an issue next week and their Week 13 Sunday night game can’t be played? Does it simply get canceled, since the Steelers already have a game on the docket for Week 18? Or does the league eventually stage the “better” or “more impactful” game, picking between Ravens-Steelers and Steelers-Bills?

It’s a potential can of worms that shouldn’t be resolved simply be taking a first-in, first-out approach. Why should Ravens-Steelers take precedence over Steelers-Bills or Ravens-Browns, if either of those games can’t be played?

That’s surely one of the reasons why the league has had a “damn the torpedoes” approach to getting games played. The current problem, however, is that a torpedo may still be heading for the hull of Ravens at Steelers.

Per a league source, the Ravens are beginning to sense that the NFL has two camps. Science versus sport. Some are inclined to play it safe, and others are inclined to conclude that it’s safe to proceed.

Monday’s PCR test results for the Ravens loom over any such internal debate. If they’re clean, it surely will be game on (unless Tuesday morning’s samples yield positives by late Tuesday afternoon). If they’re not clean, Tuesday’s game could be postponed to Week 18 — possibly with the caveat that, based on other developments over the next five weekends, the game may not be played at all.

3 responses to “Will Monday’s COVID-19 results send Ravens-Steelers to Week 18?

  1. Let’s get real here. This is all about optics. Any player who had a condition that would make him susceptible to adverse effects of this virus should have already opted out of the season. For prime athletic specimens of this age, covid is not a significant risk. Sit the players who have tested positive and play the game. Denver had to play without a quarterback so these two teams should be able to play.

  2. The Ravens don’t want to play this game. Harbaugh would rather have the league force a forfeit than lose to the Steelers again. They announced they were closing their facility until Monday before the game was delayed, then opened it yesterday. Now they’re pushing this “science vs sport” stuff so that if the game isn’t delayed until week 18, it’s “anti-science.” It’s all about manipulating the narrative to make the Ravens victims.

  3. At some point, one of these teams is going to have to forfeit a game. Especially in the instance that a team needs two makeup games beyond week 17. I think they take it on a case by case basis and consider the circumstances. If one team is being reckless and fostering the spread of the virus through negligence then that team needs to take an L.

