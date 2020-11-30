Would players be paid for a forfeit? The question is unresolved, at best

Getty Images

For weeks, we’ve been explaining the potential financial consequences of a forfeited game in the 2020 season. For weeks, we’ve continued to see media members insist that players won’t get paid if there’s a forfeit, arguing that the CBA provides players only get paid for games played.

That’s not what the CBA or the separate agreement struck between the NFL and NFL Players Association provides.

A letter written by NFL deputy general counsel Lawrence P. Ferazani, Jr., addressed to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, and signed by both men on August 3, 2020 “reflects the parties’ agreement and amendment to our Collective Bargaining Agreement . . . in light of the expected significant shortfall in [revenue] . . . resulting from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Section 7 is titled, “Payment Obligations to Players for Cancelled Games During the 2020 or 2021 seasons.” Part (b) of Section 7 is named “Pay Following Suspension or Cancellation of Play.” Here’s what it provides, in relevant part: “[P]layers shall not be entitled to any Paragraph 5 Salary, per-game roster bonuses, or other incentives . . . for any regular season games that are not played . . . as a result of a cancellation of games by the Commissioner related to COVID-19.”

Players don’t get paid for games that aren’t played, but only if those games aren’t played because the Commissioner cancelled the games. The word “forfeit” isn’t mentioned. And there’s a fundamental difference between a game being canceled and a game being forfeited.

A forfeited game, as provided by 2020 Official Playing Rules of the National Football League, results in a winner and a loser. “If a team forfeits a game, the opponent will be declared the winner by a score of 2-0,” provides the official rules at the note to Rule 11, Section 1, Article 1.