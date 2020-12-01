49ers put Jamar Taylor, Ken Webster on IR

Getty Images

The 49ers made several roster moves involving defensive backs on Tuesday.

They announced that cornerbacks Jamar Taylor and Ken Webster have been placed on injured reserve. Taylor left Sunday’s win over the Rams with a knee injury and Webster left with a hamstring injury.

Taylor had 22 tackles, two interceptions, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and a sack in eight games. Webster had six tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in nine games.

Safety Chris Edwards was waived to round out the day’s moves. Edwards came to the 49ers from the CFL and was promoted from the practice squad last month. He did not appear in any games.