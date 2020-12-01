All three quarantined Broncos quarterbacks test negative again

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 1, 2020, 9:39 AM EST
Getty Images

The Broncos had to play a game without a quarterback on Sunday because one quarterback, Jeff Driskel, tested positive for COVID-19 and the other three quarterbacks on their roster all had to quarantine because of close contact with Driskel. But none of the three quarterbacks caught the virus from Driskel.

Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles all tested negative in the latest round of testing, as they have every day, and are now cleared to return.

That means if the NFL had delayed the Broncos’ game until tonight, rather than forcing the Broncos to play with practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback, the Broncos would have their quarterbacks on the field.

The Broncos are not happy with the NFL for forcing them to play under those circumstances, but the quarterbacks themselves bear plenty of blame, as they were together in a meeting room without masks, in violation of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Lock is expected to start at quarterback for the Broncos on Sunday night against the Chiefs.

5 responses to “All three quarantined Broncos quarterbacks test negative again

  1. I agree that Broncos bear some of the blame, but it seems so do the Ravens and Titans and those games were moved.

  2. Nfl screwed then over twice this year. Now that they don’t have a media darling QB, the nfl has put them in the “we will make an example of you” category.

  3. Still haven’t seen a good explanation as to why Baltimore has gotten so many chances and postponements, but Denver didn’t.

  4. The league decided to make an example of the Broncos. Since they weren’t following protocols, I have no problem with that. But, there were a lot of people in the last few days talking around it, and trying to explain that it was about certain rules and not making an example. While some of what they said was certainly true, it can also be true that the league made an example of the Broncos due to the rules in place. Both can be true, as they are not mutually exclusive. Yet, there were a lot of folks on TV, radio, and the internet yesterday trying to talk around it and say the league was not making an example of them. They were, and they should have, as it may be the only way to get teams (and specific players) to wake up a little more.

  5. My two cents: People are hating on the Ravens as though they got special treatment above the Broncos, but the reality is the Ravens-Steelers matchup is what got special treatment. The league valued that game occurring versus being a forfeit. Forfeit means complete loss of TV and ad revenue. Pushing it back to where no new cases are being reported for at least a couple days is a pretense of safety, but really it’s about making sure no games are lost.

    Honestly, a forfeit is the only truly safe and responsible thing to do without disrupting the schedules overall. The Ravens should have had to forfeit. There are actually possibly lives at stake here, like it or not.

