Broncos activate Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Blake Bortles from COVID list

USA Today Sports

Denver should have at least one quarterback on the field this week.

The Broncos announced Tuesday afternoon they’ve activated Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles from the reserve/COVID-19 list. All three will be eligible to practice tomorrow as Denver begins on-field preparations to face Kansas City on Sunday Night Football in Week 13.

Their activation ostensibly brings this chapter of Denver’s COVID saga to a close after all three were deemed high-risk, close contacts and were unable to play in Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Broncos CEO Joe Ellis released a statement earlier on Tuesday saying he shared the fans’ disappointment in the challenging situation Denver was put in to play their Week 12 game. But he also feels everyone has to take responsibility to ensure something like that doesn’t happen again.