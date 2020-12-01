Browns activate Myles Garrett, put Ronnie Harrison on IR

Getty Images

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that he expects defensive end Myles Garrett to practice on Wednesday and the Browns made a roster move Tuesday to set that up.

Garrett has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He missed the last two games after testing positive last month, but is still second in the league with 9.5 sacks.

Fullback Andy Janovich also came off the reserve list this week. Defensive end Porter Gustin, defensive end Joe Jackson, and linebacker Sione Takitaki remain on the list.

The Browns also announced that they placed safety Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve. He hurt his shoulder on the first play of Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.