Cardinals activate Rashard Lawrence from IR

The Cardinals announced they activated defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence from injured reserve Tuesday.

Lawrence went on the list Oct. 17 after injuring his calf in the team’s Week 5 win over the Jets.

The Cardinals selected Lawrence in the fourth round of this spring’s draft.

He has played five games with the Cardinals, making three tackles.

Lawrence has seen action on 83 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

His return gives the Cardinals added depth to a defensive line that has seen plenty of injuries this season.